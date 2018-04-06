/Manhart BMW X6 Gets Fancy Carlex Interior

Okay, what you are about to see is such a special car on so many levels, we don’t know where to begin. First of all, it’s a BMW X6, one of the coolest luxury SUVs out there. But it’s a modified X6, on which not one, but two big time tuners have worked their best. It’s a Manhart BMW X6 equipped with a bespoke interior from Carlex Design.

That’s the way it should be. You should have one tuner work on the styling and possibly the performance, and then a specialist for the interior. That said, even without the interior treatment, this Manhart BMW X6 would have been an awesome thing. The body kit featured on this car is a magnificent one, boasting custom bumpers and skirts and fender flares, to say nothing of the aero parts, such as front spoiler and rear diffuser.

Even the paint job is unique on this car. You have a sort of dark chocolaty brown garnished with caramel-colored stripes and black wheels. It looks delicious. But it’s nothing compared to what Carlex has come up with for the interior. This Manhart BMW X6 has been given a one-off treatment, the main highlights of which include custom seat upholstery design with leather an alcantara, unique piping and stitching, custom carbon fiber and piano black trims, also accented with yellow details, and black suede headliner with yellow stripes. There is a bespoke steering wheels which has all those features together.

