/2018 Nissan Kicks Priced from $17,990 in America

The cute little compact crossover by Nissan is about to hit the showrooms across the United States. The MSRP for the 2018 Nissan Kicks starts at $17,990, which sounds pretty reasonable considering that even the base model is really well-equipped. The Kicks is the sixth member of the Nissan crossover and SUV line-up.

2018 Nissan Kicks is available in the U.S. in three trim levels of Kicks S, Kicks SV and Kicks SR. All are front-wheel-drive, all powered by the same 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder rated at 125 horsepower and 115 lb-ft of torque, all with the same smooth Xtronic transmission, all delivering 33 mpg on the combined cycle. By steering clear of fancy underpinnings, Nissan has managed to price the Kicks low without compromising on what people really want, which is equipment.

What you get depends on the trim you choose, but the list of standard and available features include such great items as 7.0 inch infotainment system with available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose Personal Plus sound system with a pair of lightweight 2.5-inch Bose® UltraNearfield neodymium speakers, Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), seven air bags and RearView Monitor, Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) for the 2018 Nissan Kicks:

Kicks S FWD $17,990 USD Kicks SV FWD $19,690 USD Kicks SR FWD $20,290 USD

