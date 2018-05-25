/2019 Citroen C5 Aircross Is Family SUV Par Excellence

The always quirky Citroen C5 has now spawned a new Aircross SUV version, and although it is by no means the best, or the second best, in its class, we find ourselves fancying this car more than we would the top players. The Citroen C5 Aircross is just cooler somehow, more amusing, less boring, nicer to live with.

Whether you like or abhor Citroen’s airbumps, which are the characteristic feature of the Aircross models, or their design language, there is no denying Citroen C5 Aircross stands out in a crowd. Basically, it gets you the same kind of attention a car five times its price would. But this SUV is not designed just to impress. Like all other Citroens it is also practical. It has generous space, relative to its size, and is packed with features that make the motorist’s life easier.

The main highlight of 2019 Citroen C5 Aircross is its comfort, or more precisely Advanced Comfort programme. The system consists of Progressive Hydraulic Cushions and Advanced Comfort seats, and these are enough to make this thing the most comfortable car in its class. Other notable features include reclining rear seats which expand luggage storage from 580-litres to 720-litres, a 12.3 inch TFT infotainment screen, wireless charging and Highway Driver Assist, a level-two autonomous driving system. The C5 Aircross is also the first Citroen to be launched with plug-in hybrid powertrain.

“I am very proud to present today New C5 Aircross SUV, produced in the French plant of Rennes and intended to be sold in 92 countries around the world. A next generation SUV that complements the recently renewed Citroën range and addresses the crucial SUV segment with all the identity of the brand: design, comfort, modularity. New C5 Aircross SUV is Citroën’s new flagship and a key lever for the international growth of the brand.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]