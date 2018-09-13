/DS3 Crossback Is Unusual, But Fascinating

That pretty much sums up the entire DS range, does it not? They are all unusual but fascinating cars. In the case of the new DS3 Crossback they have dialed the crazy a bit higher, offering a car that is unlike anything else out there. Whether this is something the market will embrace or shun remains to be seen.

Our money is on the shun thing. For all its quirkiness, the DS3 Crossback is just too ugly around the front with those headlights. It looks like a Pokemon monster or something like that. Those headlights boast, by the way, advanced DS MATRIX LED VISION system. Other interesting design elements in the Crossback include non-visible weather-strip seals, flush-fitting door handles, side shark fin, and chrome-finished twin tailpipes for ICE models.

Speaking of models, DS3 Crossback comes in 100 percent Internal Combustion Engine and 100 percent electric variants. The electric version has a range of 450 kilometres / 280 miles (NEDC) and 136 PS of output. It sprints from 0 to 60 mph in 8.7 seconds and requires a full five hours for a full charge – though fast chargers can cut that time significantly. As for the ICE options, the PureTech petrol comes in 100, 130 and 155 variants, and the diesel 1.5-litre BlueHDi gives 100 PS.

We should also mention the highlights of the interior. 2019 DS3 Crossback features full-grain Nappa leather with an ‘Art Leather’ finish, top-stitching in a pearl or diamond pattern, braided textiles, Alcantara steering wheel, and chrome trim with a Paris Hobnail guilloche design. So yes, the cabin is as avant-garde as the exterior. IS that enough to sway you toward buying this thing? Are others going to be as brave as you, or will you be the only owner for the rest of the car’s life?

