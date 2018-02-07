/2018 DS 7 Crossback UK Pricing and Specs Announced

Behold the quirkiest, funkiest, most interesting SUV in the market today! The new DS 7 Crossback gears up for launch in the British market where it is priced from £28,050 to £50,000. That’s a pretty wide range, and that’s because there are 10 different trims to choose from.

Whichever you go for, though, you get the special charm of DS 7 Crossback which is due in large part to its LED VISION lighting system, 3D rear lights, and the rather chunky profile. Granted, this car is nowhere near as wonderfully crazy as the old Citroens we all know and love. But compared to something like the Audi Q5, this thing is still a freakin’ wonderland.

The bulk of the effort in making 2018 DS 7 Crossback special has been spent inside the cabin. Here you get five different themes, or Inspirations, to choose from. There is DS Inspiration Bastille featuring textured patterns and padded upholstery, and subtle finishes with warm gold and silver accents, DS Inspiration Rivoli boasting combined with high-end diamond-shaped decoration, DS Inspiration Opéra with nappa leather in basalt black or chestnut brown and DS Inspiration PERFORMANCE LINE with Alcantara trimming.

DS 7 is available with two petrol engines, PureTech 180 or PureTech 225, and two turbocharged diesel, BlueHDi 130 with a manual gearbox or BlueHDi 180 with an automatic gearbox. In 2019 a plug-in hybrid electric powertrain will be added to the range.

DS 7 Crossback UK Pricing and Specs

DS 7 CROSSBACK – ELEGANCE BlueHDi 130 Manual £28,050 DS 7 CROSSBACK – PERFORMANCE LINE BlueHDi 130 Automatic £31,435 BlueHDi 180 Automatic £36,335 PureTech 225 Automatic £34,985 DS 7 CROSSBACK – PRESTIGE BlueHDi 130 Manual £34,435 BlueHDi 180 Automatic £39,335 PureTech 225 Automatic £38,985 DS 7 CROSSBACK – ULTRA PRESTIGE BlueHDi 180 Automatic £43,535 PureTech 225 Automatic £43,185 DS 7 CROSSBACK; E-TENSE PHEV 4×4 (available from mid-2019) E-Tense PHEV 4×4 (combining petrol PureTech 200 and two 80kW electric motors)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]