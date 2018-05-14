/Brabus Mercedes X-Class Tuning Package Revealed

It is a given that Brabus should come up with nice upgrade packages for every new Mercedes-Benz. And yes, that includes their new pickup truck. The Brabus Mercedes X-Class comes with a well-rounded kit that boost the visual appeal as well as performance of the high-end pickup.

In terms of design, Brabus Mercedes X-Class boasts a number of key features including Monoblock X 20-inch wheels mounted with 285/45 R 20 tires, new front grille with mesh and decorative elements, under-body guards front and back along with side steps, integrated LED side markers, Brabus lighting module on the roof with twelve powerful LEDS on either side, and four tailpipes connected to Brabus sport exhaust system.

Interior mods are limited at this time for Brabus Mercedes X-Class, but you get nice options such as fine leather interiors in a virtually endless variety of colors and designs, Alcantara accents, sport pedals, and stainless scuff plates. Power-wise, Brabus currently offers an upgrade for the X 250d diesel model with the D4 PowerXtra performance kit. The plug and play power module adds to the 2.3-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine a decent 21 hp (20 bhp) and 60 Nm (42 lb-ft) more torque for a total of 211 hp (208 bhp) plus torque of 510 Nm (376 lb-ft).

More serious upgrades, including a power kit for the X 350d model, is already in the works at Brabus workshops. Whether they release a high-end 850 or 900 version of the X-Class remains to be see.

