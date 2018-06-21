/2018 BMW X3 M40i by Dähler Gets 420 hp

If you are already bored with your 2018 BMW X3, and who can blame you with those looks, there is a way to spice things up a bit. The treatment German tuner Dähler is proposing serves only for the M40i variant for now, but hey, buying the X3 in any other guise is a mistake anyway.

Dähler works its magic on the 2018 BMW X3 M40i’s engine by adjusting its control software and employing a sport exhaust system, and through these means it manages to boost the output of the petrol engine from 360 horsepower to 420 horsepower. This oomph comes with plenty of pulling power in form of 630 Nm of torque. The cool thing is that this extra power comes at no harm to the car’s emission standards.

The tuner has also equipped the 2018 BMW X3 M40i with in-house developed chassis control system with height adjustment for a sporty ride. This also has a positive effect on the stance of the car, which is good, because there isn’t much you can do to improve that face. Another attempt at beautifying the X3 comes in form of a set of dÄHLer CDC1 wheels or their lightweight LP variant. A nice finishing touch is the quad tailpipe design for the exhaust system with Dähler-branded stainless steel pipes.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]