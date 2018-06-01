/2018 Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 – Specs and Details

Nissan’s tuning and motorsport arm Nismo announced the release of the new 2018 Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 race car. Though they call is a 2018 model, the deliveries won’t begin until January 2019 and for a price of ¥60,000,000, which is about $550,000 USD at the current exchange rate.

For that you get a race car that is an absolute nerd fest in terms of attention to little details and tiny upgrades designed to make the car 0.0001 of a second faster around certain corners. One of the main highlights of the 2018 Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 is the lowered center of gravity combined with a dry sump lubrication system and optimized weight distribution which should result in better handling. There is also newly designed suspension and revised aero package, as well as enhanced rigidity, both flexural and torsional. The 2018 model also gets an optional air conditioning system plus improved brakes. The maintenance cycles are also farther apart now. So all in all, a pretty excellent racing car, though a very expensive one.

“To develop the 2018 model NISSAN GT-R NISMO GT3, NISMO, as the official sporting arm of NISSAN, has made full use of the advanced technology and expertise we have gained through our vast experience in racing, and this car is built to be competitive in GT3 racing around the world, ” said Takao Katagiri, CEO of NISMO. “Whilst this is its first year of actual competition, it is already demonstrating its competitiveness, having attained achievements such as a 3rd place podium finish in the Japan ‘s SUPER GT (GT300 class) and a 3rd place overall finish in the Blancpain GT Series Asia. I would like to greatly thank our official partner teams for being the first to choose and demonstrate the full potential of the car and we have high hopes that a number of teams will be competing with the 2018 model NISSAN GT-R NISMO GT3.”

