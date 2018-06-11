/Latest G-Power BMW X6M TYPHOON Is an Orange-Accented Beast

G-Power’s Typhoon upgrade packages have always been among the very best aftermarket treatments for BMW SUVs. The latest iteration of this package for the G-Power BMW X6M brings the same brutal power as its predecessors, but even cool looks and more refined performance.

The G-Power BMW X6M TYPHOON F86 boasts the familiar recipe the tuner has for the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. It consists of modified turbochargers, G-POWER downpipes along with catalytic converters, and the G-POWER V3 performance software, which also removes the top speed limited. The result is 750 horsepower and 980 Nm (+230 Nm) which makes the X6M a 300+ super-SUV that runs a quarter-mile time of 11.5 seconds.

On the styling front, G-Power BMW X6M looks superb what with the wide body kit, the unique wheels, and the color scheme. The custom bumper with its large air intakes at the front connects to a pair of chunky side skirts via fender extensions on the front and rear. Out back, the bumper has a visible carbon fiber diffuser and a carbon boot spoiler. Also included is a custom carbon bonnet with extra vents carbon-coated 102mm tailpipes.

This particular Typhoon also features the height-adjustable GX6M-RS coilover suspension with nine settings and up to 40mm of lowering, complementing its 23 inch HURRICANE RR forged wheels.And of course, there are those cool orange stripes and accents that make the whole thing look like a very expensive sneaker!

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]