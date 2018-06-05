/Nissan Kicks Color Studio Personalization Options

Compact crossovers are the most trendy cars out there at the moment. And like anything else in trend, they have to be customizable, so that customers can make them unique, put their own touch on them, if you will. So we get the Nissan Kicks Color Studio options with a ton of personalization features.

Currently available with the Versa Note, Nissan Kicks Color Studio expands the line of accessories and color garnish to the crossover with 12 genuine accessories offered in range of five different accent colors: white, black, red, orange and blue. These accessories include, for the exterior, front lip finisher, rear spoiler, front and rear door handle covers, rear bumper accent, side mirror caps, rear hatch accent, lower door accents. Inside the cabin you get rearview mirror cover, door sill protector, air vent rings, floor mats.

Nissan Kicks Color Studio also includes a comprehensive wheels program. It offers black 10-spoke 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheel or black 10-spoke 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheel with color inserts (both wheels available on Kicks SV and SR grades only). Together with these options, and the new two-tone colors including Super Black/Aspen White, Monarch Orange/Gun Metallic, Super Black/Monarch Orange, Super Black/Cayenne Red and Fresh Powder/Deep Blue Pearl, anyone can make their Kicks as unique as their hairstyle.

“As an affordable compact crossover – with a starting MSRP1 of just $17,990 – Kicks is designed to fit the needs of singles or couples looking for style, personal technology, smart functionality and advanced safety features,” said Mike Soutter, vice president, Aftersales, Nissan North America, Inc. “The Kicks Color Studio adds an affordable way to further personalize the new Kicks, giving buyers the choice of adding just a few or the complete package of factory backed Color Studio accessories.”

