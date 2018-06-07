/Ultimate 7er: Custom BMW M760Li in Boston Green

For most people the idea of a special, one-of-a-kind car is one with a special paintwork, or a unique body kit. But when you’re talking about Abu Dhabi, where even the janitors and shop keeps have a couple of supercars in the garage, it takes a bit more to make a car special. That is why BMW Abu Dhabi has commissioned this custom BMW M760Li.

We dare call this BMW M760Li the ultimate 7 Series because every bit of it is packed with awesome features. But let’s start with the most obvious one, the paint job. This magnificent shade of green is called Boston Green and it’s not a color you can get even through BMW’s Individual program. It has a nice blue tint about it that makes it look really classy and eye-catching without being ostentatious. The color is complemented with 21” 650 M style Bi-colour wheel set.

Actually, the color and the wheels are both complemented with a sexy body kit from 3D Design, the Japanese tuner with the coolest BMW styling treatments. It features custom front bumper with large intakes and a lip spoiler, and a sporty rear diffuser with integrated tailpipes. That subtle spoiler you see on the boot comes from Alpina because, well, it’s the coolest rear spoiler for this car. BMWAD’s custom BMW M760Li has a white leather interior with wooden trim package. It’s a lovely place to enjoy the 600 horsepower output of the car’s V12 engine.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]