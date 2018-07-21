/AC Schnitzer BMW i8 Roadster Styling Kit Revealed

It is a given that every new BMW gets an exclusive treatment from the folks at AC Schnitzer, even if that BMW is a super high-end model with amazing looks that don’t even need modification. So welcome the AC Schnitzer BMW i8 Roadster featuring a full custom body kit and wheels.

If you thought that the intricate design of the i8 does not lend itself to extreme makeovers, well, think again. AC Schnitzer BMW i8 Roadster proves these guys can tune a spaceship if that’s what’s required of them. And it’s not just a mild treatment they have given the drop-top i8. They’ve altered pretty much every panel and every component, so the hybrid supercar looks now like it’s wearing a track suit, ready to hit the gym.

Whether this is a particularly cool look AC Schnitzer BMW i8 Roadster is sporting or not is a question for another time. Here we only look at it technically, and from that viewpoint the job is a good one. The car is given a revised font bumper and grille with a huge carbon under-splitter and winglets, new carbon side vents and strakes, even more dynamic skirts than the already sporty one on the i8, a rear diffuser, and of course a large rear wing, also in carbon. The kit is complemented with a set of 21 inch wheels, themselves backed by adjusted suspension that now sits 25mm lower.

AC Schnitzer also provides a number of goodies for the interior, such as sport pedals, velour floor mats, and some fancy covers for the iDrive controller. But currently they have nothing to offer for the i8’s hybrid powertrain.

