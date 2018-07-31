/Audi PB 18 e-tron Concept Announced for Pebble Beach

Almost out of the blue Audi decided what they need now is an electric hypercar concept. So they built one, and they will present it in a few weeks at the 2018 2018 Pebble Beach Car Week in California. The concept it called Audi PB 18 e-tron and it’s been designed at the company’s new design loft in Malibu.

I know that sounds like a discrepancy, a serious electric hyper or track car designed in Malibu, but the inspirations behind this concept are solid. The name itself refers to it. The PB in Audi PB 18 e-tron’s name stands, of course, for Pebble Beach, but the 18 is an homage to the the Le Mans-series winner Audi R18 e-tron. The looks of the concept and its technology also brings to mind that amazing racing machine. Of course, we have yet to see the thing in full, but any car guy worth his salt can seethe similarities even in this dark teaser image. We are more interested, however, in the electric system that powers this concept. It has to be monumental.

The Audi PB18 e-tron will be unveiled at 5 p.m. on August 23, 2018, on the Laguna Seca racetrack. The concept car will then be shown at the legendary vehicle presentation “The Quail” on August 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Audi will present the concept car once more in Laguna Seca on August 25 (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.). And the concept car can be seen for the final time on Sunday, August 26, at the Concours d’Elegance in Pebble Beach. In parallel to the show car world premiere, Audi is also showing an extensive range of vintage cars and performance vehicles.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]