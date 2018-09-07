/2019 Audi Q8 Priced in America, Is Expensive

The all-new 2019 Audi Q8 full size SUV has received its official MSRP for the U.S. market. Launching with only one 335 horsepower 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine, the Q8 starts from $67,400. That is the price for the basic version, and it does not include the $995 destination charge.

The powertrain in the 2019 Audi Q8 is a mild-hybrid system and it works in tandem with quattro all-wheel drive. The car features standard adaptive damping suspension but air suspension is optional extra. The SUV comes as standard with 20 inch rims, which is cool, with 21 inchers available as option. There is also standard LED headlights with LED taillights and dynamic turn signals, but HD-Matrix is optional. So as with all Audis most of the really good stuff cost extra.

Standard features of the interior on the 2019 Audi Q8 include Q-design three-spoke multifunction steering wheel; three-zone automatic climate control; panoramic sunroof; heated eight-way power front seats with four-way power lumbar adjustment; lighting package. There is an available Luxury Package which adds ventilation and massage function and passenger seat memory, dual pane glass, extended leather on center console and door armrests. You also get Audi virtual cockpit featuring a 12.3-inch display and MMI touch response, as well as head-up display. Standard Audi smartphone interface provides access to Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto, but Audi Phone Box does not come standard on base model.

As for driving aids and safety systems, Audi pre sense city is standard, but Adaptive Cruise Assist; Top view camera system; Intersection assist; Turn assist; Audi side assist; Audi pre sense rear; Vehicle exit warning; and Rear cross traffic assist are all optional extras.

2019 Audi Q8 MSRP

Model Engine Premium Premium Plus Prestige 2019 Q8 3.0 TFSI V6 $67,400 $71,400 $76,550

