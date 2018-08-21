/2019 Audi RS5 Sportback Priced from $74,200 in U.S.

Some say that American’s do not appreciate subtle beauty and style, that they are superficial SOBs with no taste for the more refined kinds of luxury. But that cannot be entirely true, because if it were, then Audis would not be selling so well over there. Also, the Germans couldn’t price the new 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback so high.

Yep, the elegant five-door coupe with its V6 turbo engine is a pricey novelty item. 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback starts from $74,200, and you know how these German cars are, most of the good options are optional extras. That means by the time you have specced the RS5 to your liking you could be looking at a 90 grand bill. It will be worth it though, because a well-specced RS5 is a damn near perfect car.

You don’t have any choice as regards the engines. 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback comes as standard with a 2.9 liter TFSI V6 biturbo engine and that’s it. It’s a good engine though, with 444 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque, an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission and all-wheel-drive. You get Audi drive mode select as standard, but if you want the cool RS sport suspension plus with Dynamic Ride Control, you’ll have to pay extra. Also standard is Audi virtual cockpit standard Audi MMI Navigation plus, and Audi connect, wireless charging and smartphone integration, which is cool.

The options list for the 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback is mainly about technology and safety features, such as adaptive cruise control with stop & go and traffic jam assist, traffic sign recognition, Audi active lane assist and high beam assistant. If you think you can live without that stuff, then a stock 74 grand RS5 will be a pretty satisfying car. Just bear in mind there is also a $995 destination charge to be paid.

