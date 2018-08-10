/2019 Audi A7 Receives its U.S. Price Tag

The super handsome 2019 Audi A7, a car that finally offers a viable alternative to the Mercedes CLS, now has an official U.S. MSRP which means you can now know by how much you can’t afford it. But before we get to the question of money, let us tell you a little bit about the car.

2019 Audi A7 has one of the most elegant and sophisticated designs we’ve seen on a sedan in a long time. Even the rivals agree that Audi has perfected the whole four-door coupe niche with this model, and they have done so in a way that they have maintained the practicality of a regular executive sedan. You can daily drive the A7 just like an A6, but the former thrills you and makes you happy everyday with those superb looks and crisp, modern, cool, interior.

Launching in the U.S. with a 3.0-liter TFSI turbocharged V6 engine mated to a seven-speed S-tronic transmission, the 2019 Audi A7 benefits from a mild-hybrid system that not only boosts the performance, it also enhances the fuel economy. The unit develops 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque and takes the A7 from 0 to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds. This, and of course those looks, make the A7 a car suitable for successful professionals, those who live in post-modern designer houses and wear TAG Heuer instead of Rolex. Mind you, this being an Audi, most of the good technological features are optional extras, features including advanced driver assistance systems with adaptive cruise assist and Audi pre-sense 360.

2019 Audi A7 Trim Levels and MSRP

Model Premium Premium Plus Prestige 2019 Audi A7 $68,000 $72,400 $76,300

