/2019 Audi A6 Priced from $58,900 in America

If you are kind of bored with the obviousness of every BMW and Mercedes model in the mid-range luxury segment and fancy something different with more prestige, the new 2019 Audi A6 is now available to order in America, starting from $58,900.

Available in three trim levels with some really juicy tech features that set it apart from the rivals, the 2019 Audi A6 launches with only one engine and drivertrain option so you can spend your time deciding which of the many awesome equipment you want added to your car. The engine is a 3.0-liter TFSI turbocharged V6 mild hybrid with 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque mated to a seven-speed S-tronic transmission,and it takes care of all your mid-range executive performance needs.

As for the options, your basic 2019 Audi A6 is a well-appointed machine with stuff like MMI touch response, two touchscreens for controlling various functions, AI-based voice input, standard S-line exterior, three-zone automatic climate control, superb leather and wood trims, and so on. But it is highly recommended you spend more money and get the higher trims loaded with extras such as Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Phone Box, smartphone interface, head-up display, Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System, Top view camera system, Audi pre sense city, Adaptive Cruise Assist, Audi side assist, and…

2019 Audi A6 MSRP:

Model Premium Premium Plus Prestige 2019 Audi A6 $58,900 $62,700 $67,100

*Prices above exclude destination charge ($995), taxes, title, options, and dealer charges

