/2019 Audi A6 Is a Veritable Tech Fest

It is still not as serious a contender for the executive saloon crown as the BMW 5 Series or Mercedes E-Class, but the new 2019 Audi A6 is a product of much higher prestige than those two. The very thing that puts it below the rivals – which is nobody buying one – makes the A6 a unique and classy choice for the non-conformists.

Jut because the A6 does not sell in as big a number as the 5er or the E does not mean it is a worse car. In many ways the 2019 Audi A6 trumps its rivals, chief among which the quality, features and feel of its cabin. It is the best ever in the new model, what with the 8, 10, or 12 inch displays you can get in there depending on the options, MMI navigation plus media hub with self-learning features, car-to-X services, NFC, and Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System. The interior design might seem a bit cold to some, but it offers optimum comfort and convenience, especially in long journeys.

2019 Audi A6 also benefits from a range of advanced driving aids borrowed from the big dog A8. The parking pilot and the garage pilot form part of the Park assist package, one of three packages. The City assist package includes features such as the new crossing assist. The Tour assist package comes with the adaptive cruise assist, which supplements the adaptive cruise control by means of gentle steering intervention. There is also the central driver assistance controller (zFAS) with five radar sensors, five cameras, twelve ultrasonic sensors as well as a laser scanner.

In terms of engines and performance, all engines in the range have mild-hybrid technology and start-stop. Initially, the 2019 Audi A6 launches with one petrol and one diesel engine. The a 3.0 TFSI V6 petrol delivers 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque for a 0-100 time of 5.1 seconds, while the diesel manages 286 hp with 620 Nm, and averages 5.8 – 5.5 l/100 km (40.6 – 42.8 mpg). The two engines are equipped as standard with the quattro all-wheel drive, but the petrol has a seven-speed S tronic transmission whereas the diesel gets an eight-speed tiptronic.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]