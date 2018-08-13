/2019 BMW Z4 Leaked: Great Backside, Average Face

So the first official photos of the all-new 2019 BMW Z4 leaked over the weekend, revealing the sports roadster in almost full glory. The topless Bavarian, which shares many of its underpinnings with the new Toyota Supra, looks pretty much like the concept version, only it’s better in some places and worse is others.

The rear-end of the 2019 BMW Z4 is a work of art. The design here is clearly inspired by the new 8-Series as evidenced by the sculpted trunk lid featuring an integrated spoiler, large vents in the bumper and one of the sexiest tail light designs we’ve ever seen. The side profile is good as well, even though it does not have that nice swoop of the previous Z4 which gave that car a swell vintage sort of look. The front-end though, it is less than savory.

We don’t get it why the designers of the 2019 BMW Z4 stopped being inspired by the new 8er when they got to the front. What they have penned is even uglier than the face on the Z4 concept. The face of the production car comprises two fairly bland headlights that are way too small relative to the ginormous kidney grilles. We have to say though, we quite like the shape of the bumper on this M40i model and those gloss black bits that garnish the intakes.

Stay tuned for more, and official, details on the new Z4 over the coming days…

Source Instagram via BimmerPost

