/2019 GMC Sierra Denali Hits the Market with V8 Power, Loads of Tech

GMC pickups and SUVs may not be the very best in the business, but they are undoubtedly among the coolest. If you want something unique and special, then you can sacrifice some quality, a bit of practicality, and maybe value for money and get yourself a GMC. And that is certainly the case with the 2019 GMC Sierra Denali.

Don’t get me wrong. The statement above does not mean that 2019 GMC Sierra Denali sucks at being a pickup truck. It’s just that’s not as brilliant as some of its more accomplished rivals from Ford or Toyota or even Chevy. On its own, the Sierra has a lot going for it, especially if we’re talking about the Denali which is always a surefire of sign of luxury and style for GMC models.

The good stuff about 2019 GMC Sierra Denali begins with the engine. It’s a man-sized, hairy-chested 6.2L V-8 wth 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque (623 Nm) of torque. It comes with a 10-speed transmission and features a cylinder deactivation, but it’s still not what anyone can call economical. But it’s a helluva performer, especially backed by systems such as electro-hydraulic power brake boost, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Traction Select system with different modes, and Adaptive Ride Control with active dampers.

In terms of technology, the Denali Sierra is a richly equipped vehicle. You get MultiPro tailgate, carbon fiber cargo box, Prograde trailering system with app, head-up display, rear-view camera mirror, 8-inch-diagonal GMC Premium Infotainment System with a high-resolution color touchscreen and embedded navigation that incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android phone, Bose Premium Sound System with Richbass Woofer, and…

