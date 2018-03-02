/2019 GMC Sierra Revealed with Super Clever Tailgate

The sibling rivalry between Chevy Silverado and its sister truck Sierra from GMC enters a new level with the introduction of the new 2019 GMC Sierra. The macho pickup truck features in its new version with substantially revised looks and a bunch of industry-first options.

It is clear that in the design of 2019 GMC Sierra, especially the Denali version, the designers were after presence. So although the truck does not look particularly cool or elegant, it does have an imposing presence thanks to highlights such as ‘light blade’ LED illumination, a humongous front grille, and 22-inch Ultra Bright aluminum wheels. The interior is equally unique, but more sophisticated with premium leather-appointed seating, authentic open-pore wood trim and dark-finish aluminum decor.

2019 GMC Sierra can be specified with new an innovative features such as a new MultiPro Tailgate. It features six unique functions and positions, offering enhanced second-tier loading and load-stop solutions which make it really functional. There is also the industry-first carbon fiber box called the CarbonPro, which has obvious weight saving advantages. The cargo boxes also offer best-in-class cargo volume — 63 cubic feet (1,784 liters) on the short box.

Another cool highlight of the 2019 Sierra for haulers is an all-new Trailering App featuring a Pre-Departure checklist, Maintenance Reminders, Trailer Light Test, Trailer Electrical Diagnostics and Trailer Tire Pressure and Temperature Monitoring. The truck can be ordered with 6.2L and 5.3L V-8 engines as well as an all-new 3.0L inline-six turbo-diesel engine (late availability), plus Adaptive Ride Control suspension on the Denali trim.

