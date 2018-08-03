/2019 Mercedes X-Class V6 350d Priced from £38,350 in the UK

The most anticipated version of the X-Class, Mercedes-Benz’s first pickup truck, is now available to order in the UK with deliveries coming in November. It’s the Mercedes X-Class V6 350d, which is the most versatile of the bunch with good performance and economy, and it has a good-ish price tag, too, starting at £38,350.

The pickup is, of course, 4MATIC and benefits from a 7G-Tronic Plus automatic transmission, wide track, long wheelbase and comfort suspension. The 258 hp (190 kW) and maximum torque of 550 Nm from the common-rail direct injection, coupled with the transmission modes (Eco, Comfort, Sport, Off-Road, and Manual) and the modes of the all-whee-drive system make the Mercedes X-Class V6 350d a go-anywhere pickup truck. But that is not all that is great about it.

The X-Class is, after all, a Mercedes. And so it comes with goodies such as painted bumpers and chrome guards, LED high-performance headlights with cleaning system,LED tail lights; electrically folding exterior mirrors, and KEYLESS GO, eight-way electrically adjustable and heated driver and front passenger seats, leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles and cruise control, ARTICO leather and DINAMICA microfiber upholstery, and an ARTICO leather dashboard with topstitching, plus 18 inch wheels.

A host of safety equipment, including Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Brake Assist (radar-based autonomous emergency braking), Traffic Sign Assist, Hill-Start Assist, Downhill Speed Regulation, a Thatcham anti-theft security package, complements the equipment list of the Mercedes X-Class V6 350d, and you have the option of COMAND Online (£1,470) with Garmin MAP PILOT as an alternative option, which can be included for £405.

