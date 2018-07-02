/Mercedes X-Class Yachting Edition by Carlex Design

Carlex Design is best known to most of you as an excellent interior specialist. But they have grown into a fully fledged tuner now, and have taken the game to a new level with their latest creation, the Mercedes X-Class Yachting Edition. They’ve done such a fine job, you’d think this was a factory special edition or something.

Carlex’s Mercedes X-Class Yachting Edition boasts a 15-piece body kit designed and built by Pickup Design for their X-Class Urban model. The carbon kit is then customized for the Yachting X and complemented with elements such as Maybach S650 Coupe wheels and grille. The body is finished in porcelain white with chocolate brown accents and unique emblems. And of course, there are the necessary arrangements for towing your luxury yacht with this truck.

The best part of Mercedes X-Class Yachting Edition, however, is the interior. The inspiration, obviously, has been luxury yachts cabin as shown by the white Nappa Porzellan leather, also from the Maybach, and teak wood decoration. There is also a large amount of Alcantara and exotic wood trimming. What we like best is the extent of the modification. Everywhere you look there is a fascinating little detail that pleases the eye and delights the touch. The interior treatment has a positive effect on the driving fun of this vehicle as well, what with the bucket seats and that cool steering wheel.

Carlex Design is now accepting orders for the Mercedes X-Class Yachting Edition. Priced start at around 105,000 Euro.

