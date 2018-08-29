/2019 Nissan Frontier MSRP and Specs

Though the U.S. pickup market is now more vibrant than ever with all kinds of hot new models coming out every season, the old names still carry a lot of weight in it. One of those old names is Nissan Frontier, which is now presented in 2019 modelyear with some enhancements but no change to the base price.

The fact that the Nissan Frontier is a favorite of American truck buyers is shown in the J.D. Power surveys that have named the pickup “the highest ranked midsize pickup in initial quality” and elsewhere “America’s most affordable pickup.” For 2019 the Frontier gets standard 7.0-inch color audio display touchscreen for S and SV grades and the popular Cayenne Red Metallic exterior color is now available for more trim levels.

Available in King Cab and Crew Cab body styles and in 4×2 and 4×4 driveline configurations, the 2019 Nissan Frontier comes with a 4.0-liter DOHC V6 engine rated at 261 horsepower. If that’s a bit too big for you, there is also a 152-horsepower 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder engine for King Cab models. And you can still order the cool Midnight Edition Package which includes gloss black grille, 18-inch gloss black aluminum-alloy wheels, semi-gloss black step rails, body-color front and rear bumpers, black outside rearview mirrors and door handles and black badging.

2019 Nissan Frontier MSRP

Model/Drive/Engine/Transmission Frontier S King Cab 4×2 I4 5MT $18,990 USD Frontier S King Cab 4×2 I4 5AT $23,060 USD Frontier SV King Cab 4×2 I4 5MT $23,860 USD Frontier SV King Cab 4×2 I4 5AT $24,910 USD Frontier SV King Cab 4×2 V6 5AT $25,620 USD Frontier Desert Runner King Cab 4×2 V6 5AT $26,300 USD Frontier SV King Cab 4×4 V6 5AT $28,510 USD Frontier PRO-4X King Cab 4×4 V6 5AT $33,430 USD

Destination and Handling $995 USD.

2019 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab:

Model/Drive/Wheelbase/Engine/Transmission Frontier S Crew Cab 4×2 SWB V6 6MT $24,950 USD Frontier S Crew Cab 4×2 SWB V6 5AT $26,000 USD Frontier SV Crew Cab 4×2 SWB V6 5AT $26,750 USD Frontier Desert Runner Crew Cab 4×2 SWB V6 5AT $27,730 USD Frontier SV Crew Cab 4×2 LWB V6 5AT $29,360 USD Frontier SL Crew Cab 4×2 SWB V6 5AT $34,010 USD Frontier S Crew Cab 4×4 SWB V6 5AT $29,390 USD Frontier SV Crew Cab 4×4 SWB V6 6MT $32,780 USD Frontier SV Crew Cab 4×4 SWB V6 5AT $29,940 USD Frontier SV Crew Cab 4×4 LWB V6 5AT $30,360 USD Frontier PRO-4X Crew Cab 4×4 SWB V6 6MT $33,140 USD Frontier PRO-4X Crew Cab 4×4 SWB V6 5AT $34,190 USD Frontier SL Crew Cab 4×4 SWB V6 5AT $36,850 USD

