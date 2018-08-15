/2019 Nissan Sentra US Pricing and Specs

As one of the cheapest cars in America, the Nissan Sentra has always been very low on the desirability charts. But that is not the case with the latest, 2019 Nissan Sentra. Granted, it still does not look particularly amazing, but it’s a feature-rich car and offers excellent value for money.

With a base MSRP of $17,790, the 2019 Nissan Sentra seems to be a compelling choice for female drivers or college students of both genders who want an affordable, reliable and well-equipped first car. The base S model, it has to be said, is a bit lean on options, but if you spend just over 20 grand you can get the Sentra SR which comes with great features including 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), power sliding glass moonroof with tilt feature, center room dim lamp (LED), dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors and Special Edition badge.

Also, all 2019 Nissan Sentra models except for the basic S model get standard NissanConnect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Powering the new Sentra is a 124-horsepower 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine mated to an advanced Xtronic transmission, with a 6-speed manual option for lower grades. There is also a 1.6-liter Direct Injection Gasoline (DIGÔ) turbocharged engine with 188 horsepower which is properly hot and is featured only on Sentra SR Turbo and Sentra NISMO. Available safety features for the 2019 Sentra include Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) (standard on Xtronic transmission-equipped models except Sentra NISMO) and available Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).

Model Engine/Transmission MSRP Sentra S 1.8-liter 6MT $17,790 USD Sentra S 1.8-liter Xtronic $18,480 USD Sentra SV 1.8-liter Xtronic $19,090 USD Sentra SR 1.8-liter Xtronic $20,590 USD Sentra SL 1.8-liter Xtronic $23,020 USD Sentra SR Turbo 1.6-liter Xtronic $22,570 USD Sentra NISMO 1.6-liter 6MT $25,840 USD Sentra NISMO 1.6-liter Xtronic $25,840 USD

