/2019 Nissan Versa Sedan Priced from Just $12,360!

We honestly did not know that it is still possible to make cars this cheap, but Nissan apparently knows how to do it. They have just announced the MSRP for the 2019 Nissan Versa Sedan, and this four-door car with decent looks and space and good equipment starts from $12,360. How is that possible?

That makes the 2019 Nissan Versa Sedan an ideal car for college students and young families living on minimum wage jobs. This car means they don’t have to buy a troublesome second hand car. For below 13 grand you can get a Versa with standard RearView Monitor and an upgraded audio system featuring a 7.0-inch color touchscreen, Streaming audio via Bluetooth, Siri Eyes Free, AM/FM audio system with four speakers and USB connection.

Engine-wise, you get a 109-horsepower 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine with either a manual or an Xtronic transmission that does 34 mpg. 2019 Nissan Versa Sedan is even light on destination charge fee, which is only 800 bucks. And there is a SV trim for those who want to spend more on more equipment, and it offers 15 inch wheels, fog lights and front fascia chrome accents, leather-wrapped steering wheel and Piano Black console lid, Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Start, Nissan Vehicle Immobilizer System, Easy Fill Tire Alert, and NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Model/Engine/Transmission Versa Sedan 1.6 S 5MT $12,360 USD Versa Sedan 1.6 S Plus Xtronic $14,500 USD Versa Sedan 1.6 SV Xtronic $15,990 USD

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]