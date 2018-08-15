/Brabus GLC 600 Based on Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S

The latest Mercedes-AMG model to get a proper upgrade treatment from Brabus is their baby SUV, the GLC 63. The compact utility vehicle is christened Brabus GLC 600 by the German tuner, and as always the number in the name hints at the kind of power you can expect form it.

Based on the S version of the AMG car, the Brabus GLC 600 takes a stock 510 horsepower V8 engine and through a series of electronic upgrades, which also eliminates the top speed limiter of the standard car, takes that power up to 600 horsepower, and the torque from 700 to 800 Nm of torque. That means this crossover can now sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 300 km/h.

The performance is awesome, but it may not be enough of a reason for some people to consider the Brabus GLC 600 over the standard GLC 63. After all, the tuner car is not that much quicker, and you can’t really tell the difference anyway in real life. It’s not like you are out there drag racing stock GLC 63s everyday. That is why Brabus also offers a set of carbon fiber aero parts including a front spoiler, side skirts, and rear diffuser, complemented with carbon tailpipes, Brabus grilles, and Brabus monoblock wheels.

There are other upgrades such a steel pedals and illuminated sill plates that you can choose to spice up your GLC.

