/Land Rover Launches Dog-Friendly Pet Packs

Everybody knows that Land Rovers are the perfect cars for rambling and other nature-related outdoor activities. Everybody also knows that people like to their dogs with them on such activities. So Land Rover decided to combine the two and launched a series of dog-friendly pet packs, so your best friend can be as comfortable as you on the journey.

Showcased in a cute and funny advertisement which you can watch below, the new Land Rover dog-friendly pet packs are a suit of accessories designed with input from pet-owning Land rover customers. They are practical and useful not just for the dog, but for the owner as well. The best features include premium quilted load space liner to protect against paw prints, a foldable pet carrier, access ramp, spill-resistant water bowl and a portable rinse system for those muddy walks.

Land Rover Dog-Friendly Pet Packs Pricing:

Pet Load Space Protection Pack, £482

Includes quilted load space liner, full-height luggage partition and spill-resistant water bowl

Pet Transportation Pack, £360.37

Includes foldable pet carrier, spill-resistant water bowl and load space rubber mat

Pet Care and Access Pack, £887.56

Includes full-height luggage partition, quilted load space liner, pet access ramp and portable rinse system

Finbar McFall, Product Marketing Director said: “Land Rover is all about enjoying the great outdoors and that goes hand-in-hand with dog ownership for many customers. Our customers told us that the comfort of their dogs on car journeys is crucial. They are part of the family and we recognise that. Our new Pet Packs will allow dogs to travel in real comfort and make journeys simpler and more relaxing for animals and at the same time protect the inside of owners’ vehicles.”

