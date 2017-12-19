/Official: 2018 Land Rover Discovery Commercial

Just in time for Christmas JLR has announced an “ultra-versatile” version of the Disco in the UK market. The new 2018 Land Rover Discovery Commercial is the ideal car to carry lots of boxes of presents, or tow a huge Xmas tree. The only problem the car won’t be released until the second quarter of next year.

But they, that gives you an excuse not to get a tree this year, and limit the presents to small, cheap items. What are yo gonna do, your regular Discovery does not enough room! You can promise your kids next year you will get the Land Rover Discovery Commercial which has up to 1,856 litres of flexible load space and can tow up to legal UK limit of 3.5 tonnes. To put these numbers in perspective, Land Rover actually fitted 300 boxes of Bloom & Wild mini Christmas Trees into this car:

Design-wise, while the overall looks are standard Disco, rear window concealment panels are masked by privacy glass so Discovery Commercial can be undistinguishable as a commercial vehicle if desired. 2018 Land Rover Discovery Commercial can be ordered with JLR’s Ingenium 2.0D SD4 240HP and 3.0D TD6 258HP engines. The all-wheel drive, Terrain Response and multi-link suspension ensure the SUV is pretty much unstoppable no matter the weather or terrain.

Technology features for this model include InControl Touch Pro, cruise control and speed limiter, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, heated windscreen and rear window, heated door mirrors, DAB radio, InControl Protect, Tyre Pressure Monitoring system, Hill Launch Assist, Dynamic Stability Control, Roll Stability Control, Cornering Brake Control, Gradient Acceleration Control, Hill Descent Control and Trailer Stability Assist all come as standard.

