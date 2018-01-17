/Land Rover Defender Works V8 Is an Homage to the Original

On the 70th anniversary of the iconic Defender, and with an all-new model currently in the works, Land Rover decided to treat the fans of this car to something rather special. The Classic Defender Works V8 is a tribute to the early V8 models, and the most powerful version of the SUV ever built.

The 5.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol V8 powertrain featured in the Defender Works V8 churns out 405PS and 515 Nm of torque. That is a far cry from the standard Defender which has to make do with only 122PS and 360 Nm. As a result, this V8 version is a limited, collector’s edition of just 150 copies, and the only one capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds with a top speed of 106 mph.

The performance highlights of the V8 Defender include eight-speed ZF automatic transmission with sport mode, uprated brakes and handling kit (springs, dampers and anti-roll bars), plus exclusive 18-inch diamond-turned Sawtooth alloy wheels and 265/65 R18 all-terrain tyres. Distinguishing features of the Land Rover Defender Works V8 on the outside include Santorini Black roof, wheel arches and front grille, aluminium door handles, fuel filler cap and Defender bonnet lettering,LED headlights and 8 exterior colors. Inside the cabin you get Windsor Leather interior trim covers the dashboard, door panels, headlining and Recaro sports seats and Land Rover Classic’s own Classic Infotainment System.

The cost of this most desirable of Defenders is a whopping £150,000 for a 90 version. They will also make 110s built-to-order, and those obviously cost even more.

