/Retro-Looking Infotainment for Jaguar Land Rover Classic Models

JLR’s classic division, known as Jaguar Land Rover Classic, is upping its game yet again. They announced today the launch of vintage-looking but modern infotainment systems for classic Jaguars and Land Rover modes. This means you can have your cake and eat it too.

The feature-packed infotainment comes in “authentic-looking, classically-styled, head unit” and in single DIN size, which means it gits most classic vehicles running on negative earth electrics. It might look old, but the Jaguar Land Rover Classic Infotainment System has everything a modern system has. You get customisable satellite navigation in up to 32 languages, smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity and dual DAB/DAB+ digital radio, as well as FM and AM analog reception.

Granted, the 3.5 inch screen size is a bit tiny for navigation. It’s like using an old Blackberry phone But you have a choice of different unit trims to compensate. There is black or chrome faceplate finishes to suit Jaguars, and a choice of black or silver brushed aluminum for Land Rovers. You even get phonebook and internal microphone.

Honestly though, we don’t like this thing at all. Driving a classic car should be one of those occasion where you leave your phone and busy work aside for a few hours. You’re better off spending the £1,200 this unit costs on period driving attire-some nice leather gloves and a cool vintage cap!

