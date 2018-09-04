/Dua Lipa and Jaguar Launch Partnership with Remix of ‘Want To’

Jaguar is famous for their love of celebrity ambassador, and they change them so often it is hard to keep track. It feels like yesterday they hooked up with Lana Del Ray for the F-Type Campaign, but already she’s out and Dua Lipa is in for the I-Pace campaign, and she’s come with a track.

Actually it’s a remix of her ‘Want To’ track. Well, to be more precise it’s a bunch of remixes – up to a million they say. What Dua Lipa and Jaguar are offering i a chance for the fans to make their own unique remix of the track using their own data “from the way they drive, the songs they listen to, or by tapping a rhythm on a mobile.” It’s like Gordon Ramsay asking fans to make their version of his signature dish. You’ll end up with a ton of garbage and a lot of wasted ingredients. But hey, it’s an advertisement campaign for the upcoming I-Pace electric car, so who cares.

Speaking at the track’s launch in Amsterdam, Dua Lipa said: “I’m so excited to collaborate with Jaguar and push the boundaries of music and technology for my fans. It’s pretty mind-blowing that anyone can create their own unique version of my single ‘Want To’ based on the way they drive a Jaguar, or what music they listen to. “It’s crazy to think that the data from my drive in the electric I-PACE can alter the energy of my music to create a totally new and incredible sound.”

