/Jaguar I-Pace Shows Off Real World Range: London to Brussels on One Charge

The much publicized 2019 Jaguar I-Pace is set to take the EV market by storm. It is poised to be the most versatile, most usable car of its type. And it’s taking some positive steps toward proving that, including this latest stunt. In it the I-Pace traveled from London to Brussels non-stop on one charge.

This is a remarkable achievement for the I-Pace and not just because of its good range of 229 miles (369km). The British EV even crossed the 50 km undersea Channel Tunnel under its own power rather than taking the train. So if your business, or leisure, involves crossing the English channel, you are going to be fine with the I-Pace.

And should you find yourself venturing farther afield, do not worry. As long as you remain withing the bounds of the civilized world, the I-Pace’s navigation calculates your planned route against the remaining charge. If it decides you can’t make it, it will help to find charging stations within range. How long does it take to charge the 90kWh, you ask? Well, with a 100kW DC rapid charger you can add up to 100km of extra range in just 15 minutes. A full charge from a wall socket, obviously, takes much, much longer (over ten hours).

Stephen Boulter, Vehicle Integration Manager, Jaguar I-PACE, said: “We know customers won’t compromise on everyday usability so we engineered our electric performance SUV to deliver outstanding real-world range. By driving the 229 miles (369km) from London to Brussels on a single charge – and arriving with plenty of range left – we’ve demonstrated how comfortably it deals with long-distance journeys.”

