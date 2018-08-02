/1974 Jaguar E-Type Series 3 Restomod by E-Type UK

The original E-Type roadster is one of the hottest vintage cars in the whole world. The popularity of that model has caused the prices to skyrocket, and that means those who cannot afford the original shift their attention to the less sexy Series 3 model. This 1974 Jaguar E-Type Series 3 shows that the underdog can be just as desirable, and at a fraction of the cost.

Restomoded by E-Type UK, this Jag has undergone a 3,000-hour restoration to bespoke specifications but also modernized to become usable everyday should you fancy that. The biggest highlight of this car is perhaps the V12 engine which has been upped from 5.3 to 6.1 liter and equipped with a totally bespoke downdraft fuel injection system in place of its troublesome carburetors. It now makes 284 hp which is good enough for such a small and light car.

To cope with the extra power it now wields, this 1974 Jaguar E-Type Series 3 has also been equipped with reworked and improved suspension and steering rack as well as powerful new brakes and a modern 5-speed gearbox. Crucially, the the superb classic looks of the car have been maintained, as evidenced by the 62 spoke 16″ Turino wire wheels. Inside, E-Type UK has fitted bespoke leather upholstery on seats from the XJS, modern sound deadening, piano black trim, and advanced audio system.

This particular 1974 Jaguar E-Type Series 3 has been built based on an individual order. But E-Type UK can do the same to any car and add your own custom touches to it as well. If you want one, though, you had better hurry because the way things are going, the Series 3 will soon join the big dog club price-wise.

