/Porsche Project Gold is a One-Off 911 Turbo Set to be Auctioned

As you may remember, a while ago we told you about the mysterious Porsche Project Gold. We knew it was going to be a restomod of some iconic vintage model, and so it is. The car is a 911 Turbo form the 993 series, and it’s built with genuine Porsche Classic parts to be the perfect counterpart for the new and modern 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series.

Porsche Project Gold serves, more than anything else, to show off the skill and capabilities of Porsche’s Classic department. But it is also built for a good cause. The one-off Turbo will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta on October 27, 2018. The proceeds will go to Ferry Porsche Foundation. The car is also a nod to Porsche fans in the 70th anniversary of the brand that although they are committing to EVs now, with the new Taycan and everything, they are not forgetting where they have come from.

So over the past year and a half Porsche experts at the Classic department perfected this idea to build a super special retro-modern car based on the 993, which is one of the most sough-after classic models. Porsche Project Gold gets its name from the special paint job which was first developed for the 2018 Exclusive Series and applied to this car as well. The car boasts a 450 horsepower flat-six turbo engine, plus manual transmission and all-wheel drive, all sourced from Porsche Classic’s parts bin.

“Project Gold” showcases the comprehensive skill of Porsche Classic in fascinating fashion”, says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board responsible for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “This project clearly demonstrates our strategic approach. Although we are starting a new chapter in our sports car history with the Porsche Taycan, the story of how the company evolved is no less significant. On the contrary, this Golden Yellow 993 demonstrates how incredibly passionate we are about the tradition of our brand.”

