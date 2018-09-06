/Lister LFP High-Performance SUV Confirmed

Well, looks like Lister’s comeback as a Jaguar tuner has been a successful one. Following the debut of their LFT-666 coupe, the British sports car maker is now working on a super SUV. It’s called the Lister LFP and, just like the coupe, it’s based on a Jaguar.

The Jag that underpins the Lister LFP is the F-Pace. But whereas the standard F-Pace, even in SVR version, is not all that exciting, the LFP is super hot. At least that is what one concludes reading Lister’s projection for it. They are proposing an output of 670 horsepower, with a top speed of 200 mph and an estimated 0-60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds. Naturally, there will be plenty carbon and other sexy materials to justify the LFP’s £140,000 projected price.

The performance is good and all, but what we like best about Lister LFP SUV is the looks. They have taken the average-looking F-Pace and turned it into a seriously cool machine. There is a new front bumper and grille, flared arches, new skirts, and rear diffuser. And then there is the wheels and the superb livery on these CGI images. Put together, they result in one of the best-looking Jaguars of this decade.

Commenting on the much-anticipated release of the bespoke new LFP model, Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of the Lister Motor Company, says “I am delighted, overwhelmed and gratified by the huge level of interest, excitement and orders our LFT-666 supercar has already generated in just a few months. Based on early indications, our new LFP promises to repeat the success of the LFT-666, and I really can’t wait to reveal the world’s fastest SUV quite soon.”

