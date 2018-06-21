/1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Cross the Auction Block, Estimated at $45 Million

The 250 GTO, in the exclusive world of high-end auctions, is the equivalent of a Picasso painting. Everybody wants one; only a few can get one. So if you always fancied a GTO, there is a superb 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO coming to RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale on August 24. And yes, it is going to cost A LOT.

Like seriously a lot. This 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO is estimated by the auctioneer at $45+ million USD, and that is without the buyer’s premium, which adds a few more millions to final price. So, yes, you’d better come heavy. Chances are the car will end up selling for considerably more than 45 mil, because as far as investments go, GTO Ferraris are incredibly solid.

The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO offered by RM Sotheby’s is one of 36 with remarkable pedigree and racing history, including winning the 1962 Italian National GT Championship (victories in 9 out of 10 races) and 1st in class at the 1963 and 1964 Targa Florio. It also has provenance, but most of the previous owners were rich car guys. The most famous of the owners is the current one, Dr. Greg Whitten, Chairman of Numerix, avid collector car enthusiast and former chief software architect at Microsoft.

“We are thrilled at the rare opportunity to offer a legendary Ferrari 250 GTO at auction,” says Shelby Myers, Car Specialist, RM Sotheby’s. “Due to the evolution of technology and safety regulations that followed, the GTO was essentially the final true road racer, marking the end of an era when drivers really got their hands dirty. This was the last car that you could park in your garage, drive to the track, win the race, and then drive home.”

