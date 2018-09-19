/Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 Launch the Icona Series

Ferrari is stepping up its bespoke, special series production to a whole new level. The new Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 concepts showcase what you can expect from this series. And what you can expect is modern, highly exclusive supercars with a strong vintage flavor.

That defines pretty much every bespoke Ferrari that came out in the last 20 years or so. The Icona series is aimed at collectors and “dedicated clients” who are willing to part with big sums in exchange for a super exclusive Ferrari. The Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 pay homage to Ferrari racing barchettas of the past. They are single-seater sports car on the basis of the Superfast, boasting 810 horsepower V12 engines.

With performance figures reading 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 7.9 seconds, the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 are serious performance cars. They have a a monolithic form with an aerodynamic wing profile, which is why they look kind of weird. They are topless and make use of “Virtual Wind Shield” to remain drivable. Naturally, the entire body is made of carbon fiber and result in superb power-to-weight ratio. This is the recipe for the Icona series and what you can expect to get when you commission a coachbuild model from them.

Always one for making an extra buck through branded merchandise, Ferrari has also teamed up with two leading luxury brands, Loro Piana and Berluti, for the Icona series. They make “gentlemen-driver-inspired apparel and accessories” for this series, including racing overalls, jersey, helmet, gloves, scarf and driving shoes.

