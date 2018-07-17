/Glickenhaus to Bring Back the Original Ferrari California

Well, sort of. Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, the makers of some of the most exquisite Ferrari-based road and racing cars ever, has announced a new project which is a “low volume” retro sports car that looks a helluva lot like the original Ferrari California 250GT Spider. Given that the original is a $15 Million+ car these days, we reckon Glickenhaus SCG 006, with a projected price of around $250K, is going to find a lot of admirers.

We are certainly hooked seeing just one picture of the thing, and we don’t even dig those side exhaust pipes that are sure to burn many ankles. One would think those side pipes were needed because if it were not for them the SCG 006 would have looked too like the original Ferrari California and it would not have sat well with Ferrari. But the side piping notwithstanding, the rest of this two-seater sports car is absolutely gorgeous and utterly irresistible.

As for the technical highlights, where as the original Ferrari California Spider was a V12, the Glickenhaus SCG 006 will get a Chevy LT4 V8 Supercharged unit with 650 horsepower. The car, which also boasts a 6-speed manual gearbox and a carbon fiber body will be road legal in all states except, ironically, in California. But that is a problem Glickenhaus is working to remedy.

Looking at this thing we can’t help thinking this could be the Singer 911 of vintage Ferraris. It could be a whole new niche for Glickenhaus who has the means and the expertise to restomod classic Ferraris and turn them into works of art.

