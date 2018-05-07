/2020 Glickenhaus SCG004 CS/GTE/GT3/GT4 Announced in One Go

Talk about having definite plans. Following the debut of SCG004S and with work progressing on the Expedition, They have now announced plans for upcoming models for 2020. The lineup includes another road-going CS model of the SCG004, and a pack of racing models, including GTE, GT3, and GT4.

That is not bad going for a company that started out of one millionaire’s ambition to have bespoke Ferraris. The coachbuilding has now evolved into a fully-fledged manufacturing business in which they design and build highly exclusive boutique cars for connoisseurs and racing machines for gentlemen racers.

The upcoming 2020 Glickenhaus SCG004 CS will be a hard-core version of the existing model for road use.So you can expect a more prominent aero kit than what we have on the S model, and perhaps more power than that car’s 650 horsepower. With a central driving position and retro-inspired body and cabin, the SCG004 is already a pretty serious proposition. So we’re looking forward to see how they’re going to make it more extreme.

As for the racing variants, all Glickenhaus is willing to give us for now is a couple of badly cropped rendering you see above. They show off a GT aero kit complete with aero blades, dynamic skirts, extra air vents, adjustable wings and biffed up fenders to house those super wide racing slicks. Power-wise, these will be restricted by the rules of their respective categories.

