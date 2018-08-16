/Pininfarina PF0 Hypercar Teased for Pebble Beach Debut

The Italian design giant Pininfarina is coming to this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance with something quite special. They used to bring only pointless concepts to this event, but this year’s they are bringing the Pininfarina PF0 which is a hypercar with a production plan.

To be more precise, the Pininfarina PF0 is a luxury electric hypercar, handcrafted in Italy with a kind of design the company says is the most beautiful of its kind. There’s a lot of lofty claims about the P50, so the prospective customer they will be showing the car to at Pebble Beach should have no problem loving it, which means Pininfarina should have no problem selling the 150 copies of it they plan to produce. For now we have only a few renderings of the interior to drool over, but if what they’re saying is right the P50 would be a rival for the likes of Chiron and Regera and Rimac One and Two. And yes, that means it will have an wince-inducing price tag.

Michael Perschke, Automobili Pininfarina CEO, said: “Numerous design icons from Pininfarina’s incredible history have won awards at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, so I am excited to present a future Pininfarina classic to prospective owners in close proximity to this famous event. “Our presence in Monterey is an inspiring chapter in the story of realising Battista Farina’s long-held dream: one day there will be beautiful cars solely branded Pininfarina. These special VIP previews mean that future PF0 owners, most of whom will undoubtedly own numerous modern and historic classics, have an opportunity right now to be part of the birth of the company and their hypercar.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]