/Heritage-Inspired Ferrari 812 Superfast Delivered in UK

We are all waiting for Ferrari to come up with a super special version of the 812, what would be this model’s Pista. But while you wait, you may want to enjoy ogling this Heritage-Inspired Ferrari 812 Superfast, garnished with the livery from the legendary 250 SWB.

The one-off Heritage-Inspired Ferrari 812 Superfast was recently delivered to its British customer by leading UK luxury dealer, H.R. Owen. The inspiration behind this model was the Rob Walker 250 SWB Berlinetta Competizione from the 60s, the car Sir Stirling Moss drove to victory at Goodwood, Nassau, Brands Hatch and Silverstone. The main highlights of the design include the matte Blu Scozia Opaco and white stripes plus across the bonnet and white roundels.

The vintage livery does suit the modern 812 rather well. It looks serious and fun at the same time, kind of like the SuperFast itself. The car is a 800hp 6.5 liter V12 supercar that could land you in some serious trouble if you don’t know what you’re doing, but tickle your senses like nothing else if you do.

H.R. Owen CEO, Ken Choo, said: “Ferrari has such an incredible history, both on the road and on the track, so we applaud this customer’s choice in evoking an iconic livery for his 812 Superfast. It’s fitting that this design was first seen on a V12 berlinetta Ferrari in the early ‘60s and here – more than 55 years later – we see it on a car that can trace its V12 lineage right back to the 250 SWB and beyond.”

