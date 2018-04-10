/New Land Rover Defender Teased with Snow Drawing Atop Mountain!

Talk about going the extra mile to make something special! Land rover decided the traditional teasers just won’t cut it for the all-new Defender, which is set for debut at the end of April. So they commissioned an elaborate, though ephemeral, teaser, carried out by snow artist Simon Beck.

After driving a Defender in the first leg of the journey, Beck then walked a total of 20,894 steps in sub-zero temperatures to reach the an altitude of 2,700m at La Plagne in the French Alps. There he sketched a ginormous outline of the Defender on snow. The sketch is both a teaser for the new Land Rover Defender, and an homage to the famous story of how the original Land Rover came to exist. It was, as you know, inspired by a sketch made by Maurice Wilks in the sand of Red Wharf Bay.

The snow Sketch, which stretches over 250 metres, also announces the World Land Rover Day on 30 April, exactly 70 years since the original Land Rover was first shown to the world at the 1948 Amsterdam Motor Show, the day the new model will be unveiled in a special ceremony that will be broadcast online. Let us hope the that the design of the new car will make Wilks proud with its modern features blended nicely with retro design cues.

Simon Beck said: “Making my snow art requires endurance, accuracy and strength – all attributes shared with the Defender. Its iconic shape is so simple and recognised across the world; this must be the most recognisable piece of art I’ve ever made.”

