/Mercedes Vision EQ Silver Arrow Goes Official

The name Silver Arrow brings to our mind the black and white footage of Stirling Moss going really fast in a tube shaped silver car with a giant steering wheel. Now there is a new Silver Arrow, in concept form at least, called the Mercedes Vision EQ Silver Arrow. This is the car for Moss’s great grandchildren.

The EQ is Mercedes’ brand for luxurious and high-end electric car, and that gives you a clue as to what sort of a car this Mercedes Vision EQ Silver Arrow is. The design might have been inspired by a very retro machine, but the technology is futuristic. It Looks fantastic, of course, as it appears to have been carved out of a single block of silver, adorned with carbon fiber aero elements and some blue lights. A cool feature of this car’s design is the 24-inch 168-spoke wheels!

The driver cockpit of Mercedes Vision EQ Silver Arrow has, amazingly, the ability to fold forward. The interior also draws inspiration from vintage cars with polished aluminium throughout the interior and solid walnut with darker coniferous wood pinstripes on the floor. But the vintage aura is interrupted with the cabin’s Virtual Race function which means this whole thing is basically a giant video game controller. The drivetrain proposed for the EQ Silver Arrow is a 550 kW (750 hp) unit with 80 kWh underbody batteries that provide a range of 400 km.

“Over 80 years ago, the historic Silver Arrows demonstrated that Mercedes-Benz was a pioneer when it came to speed thanks, among other things, to their streamlined shape,” says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Daimler AG. “The Vision EQ Silver Arrow draws on that legacy. Intended for acceleration and driving pleasure, it embodies progressive luxury and provides an insight into the future of our design. As a result, the show car drives the design idiom of our new EQ product and technology brand to the top.”

