/2019 Nissan Pathfinder MSRP Starts from $31,230

Nissan is one of the car makers whose range of SUV/crossovers covers almost all types and sizes. The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder sits somewhere around the middle of that range, and offers a nice compromise for a good price. The new versions kicks things off at $31,230.

As with all Nissans, you get plenty of value for that price. All 2019 Nissan Pathfinder are powered by a gutsy 284-horsepower 3.5-liter V6. The engine develops 259 lb-ft of torque as well. And with an Xtronic transmission that gives it a towing capability of up to 6,000 pounds. What’s more, the SUV can seat up to seven people and comes with EZ Flex Seating System with LATCH AND GLIDE. What that means is, the Pathfinder is very practical for the needs of a family, even a big one.

Features-wise, and depending on the trim, 2019 Nissan Pathfinder also offers Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM), Bose 13-speaker premium audio system, Dual Panorama Moonroof, Motion-Activated liftgate with liftgate position memory and NissanConnect with Navigation and Services. You can even specify Intelligent Cruise Control, Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. A Rear Sonar System is standard on all trim levels.

2019 Nissan Pathfinder MSRP

Pathfinder S 2WD $31,230 USD Pathfinder SV 2WD $34,270 USD Pathfinder SL 2WD $37,920 USD Pathfinder Platinum 2WD $42,570 USD Pathfinder S 4WD $32,920 USD Pathfinder SV 4WD $35,960 USD Pathfinder SL 4WD $39,610 USD Pathfinder Platinum 4WD $44,260 USD

Destination and Handling $995.

