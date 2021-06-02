/Tips to Pick the Right Speakers for Your Car Stereo System

No doubt, replacing your car speakers can bring new life to your old stereo system. And when it is about replacing your car speakers, you ought to have nothing less than the best.



Speakers typically come in different shapes, sizes, features, and types, making the word “best” imprecise and puzzling. Therefore, if you try to find the best car speakers with little or no knowledge, the possibility is high that you will end up wasting your money on something futile.

But wait, you are not alone in the journey since we are here to help you.

After conscious and comprehensive research, we came up with some crucial points to consider while buying your car speakers. So, let’s dive in!

5 Things to Consider While Buying Your Next Car Speakers

Speaker Type

The first thing you need to consider while buying your car speakers is the speaker type. There are many speaker categories, including full-range speakers and component speakers. And getting the right one for your car stereo is a great money-saving opportunity. Besides, it comes with optimum sound quality.

Quality of Sound

When you are pondering replacing your speaker, you are unquestionably looking for the one with the best sound quality. It is not possible to determine your speaker’s sound quality just by looking at it. Thus, you must try to know a few details about the frequency ranges, to make the judgment easier. Remember that the wider the range, the better the sound.

Power Handling Capacity

The next thing you need to consider while purchasing the best car speakers is power handling. This usually helps you to measure how much power in Watts your speaker is capable of handling. You need to know that the highest numbers do not denote big power handling capacity, as many people might confuse.

Build Materials

The materials featured on the components of your speaker have a significant impact on the sound quality it produces. Plus, suitable materials bring in the best value for money with an extended lifespan. The main components you must look at are:

Tweeter : If the tweeter is made of soft materials like textile blends or polyurethane, you may experience a warm sound. A tweeter with more rigid materials like graphite or metal can produce pop sound with higher tones.

: If the tweeter is made of soft materials like textile blends or polyurethane, you may experience a warm sound. A tweeter with more rigid materials like graphite or metal can produce pop sound with higher tones. Woofer : The build material of the woofers must be light to help them produce the best bass sounds. Polypropylene is the most popular material used in woofers because it can create the best sounds. You also might find woofers made of woven fabrics.

: The build material of the woofers must be light to help them produce the best bass sounds. Polypropylene is the most popular material used in woofers because it can create the best sounds. You also might find woofers made of woven fabrics. The Casing: The surround of the speaker must be capable of enduring heat and humidity. Rubber is usually the best material for speakers. But some speakers might have cloth or foam casing, which are comparatively less expensive.

Size

Well, it is easy to feel overwhelmed thinking, “what size speakers are in my car“, after encountering a long list of car speakers with different sizes. But the good news is that you don’t have to sweat speaker size too much, as Car Toys can help you once you have mentioned what vehicle you are shopping for.

However, sometimes you might have a choice of a few speaker sizes for a given location. In that case, remember the thumb rule, “the bigger, the better.”

The Verdict:

If you have any questions or want to know more about the best car speakers with bass, visit Car Toys. Our advisors love helping customers selecting new speakers every day. If you are looking for a trusted aftermarket for your car, check out our website now.

