/7 Questions to Ask Your Car Accident Lawyer

To suffer a car collision on your own is a terrifying experience. But if you find yourself in the position where you must hire an attorney, the experience may seem even more overwhelming.

Before you stress yourself too far, remember your lawyer is on your team. That legal professional’s job is to help protect you during this vulnerable time.

Take a look at seven questions you should ask your potential car accident lawyer.

How Long Have You Practiced Law?

For you to build trust with your counsel, you ought to know his or her credentials. You might end up working alongside someone who is fresh out of law school, or a seasoned veteran who has been handling your kind of case for years.

Find out more about the person’s practice history as well as how many cases he or she has worked on, and what the results were. An honest lawyer will be up front about sharing such details with you.

How Can I Prepare My Car Accident Case?

This is a common question many personal injury lawyers hear when they handle car crash cases. The most effective way is to provide your attorney all the evidence from the incident you possibly can.

Photos, videos, and contact and insurance information for the other driver will all be pertinent to the case. More than likely, your lawyer will advise you not to speak with the other driver’s insurance company.

This is because the company may seek a statement that could ultimately be used against you if you didn’t have proper legal counsel to guide you through the process. Your lawyer should be the one who speaks directly with the other insurance company, not you.

What is My Deadline?

While certain states may allow two or even three years to file a claim for an accident, your lawyer will likely advise you to file yours as soon as possible.

There will be certain deadlines you’ll have to meet and it’s vital to have a clear grasp of your expectations when you undergo the process of working with a car accident lawyer.

What Do You Expect My Outcome Will Be?

Again, honesty is crucial when you engage the services of a lawyer. It’s not a good thing to have your head in the clouds; you should be straightforward about what your attorney believes the potential outcome might look like.

Ask your legal rep about how long he or she anticipates the case to take, given your circumstances. A settlement could require only a few weeks to complete, but a trial might last several months, even years.

The goal is for you to receive the greatest amount of compensation for the emotional, physical, and financial struggles you will have incurred. The driver’s insurance company may seek to dispute the case rather than settle.

This is why it’s essential to work with a lawyer who will be honest about what he or she expects of your case.

What is Your Plan of Action?

Don’t be afraid to be blunt with your lawyer. Ask what the person’s plan of action for your case will be once he or she has all pertinent details.

This will provide the lawyer with an opportunity to share his or her approach, and gives you the chance to see if they’re a good match for you. Remember, you don’t have to settle for the first lawyer you meet. This is why consultations are incredibly essential to the lawyer-hiring process.

What About Future Damages?

Not all damage from a car accident is necessarily evident right away. You might suffer a loss of wages due to an inability to work, future car rental expenses, or other medical consequences that surface farther down the line.

It’s worthwhile to ask your lawyer not just about the current damages for which you could receive compensation, but also to recognize what future damages might look like, as well. This should be a part of the case that is presented to the jury and insurance companies, regardless of settlement or the case ends up in court.

What Does Your Payment Structure Look Like?

Every lawyer is going to cost you something. But each lawyer has a different way of handling the payment structure.

Some require a retainer fee which is an amount you pay up front for their services. Others perform on an hourly basis. Find out what the lawyer requires for payment and ask whether any payment plans are available to you.

Conclusion

When you begin looking for a lawyer to handle your car accident case, it’s critical to be diligent about asking the essential questions.

Take notes during your consultations, and don’t assume you have to hire the first one you meet, just avoid having to go through the process more than once.

Many lawyers offer an initial consultation for free, which means you won’t have to pay as much up front until you’re committed to work with them.

