/5 of the Safest Cars on the Road Today

No one enjoys being the victim of a car crash, no matter who’s responsible. Yet thousands happen everyday in the United States alone. Some of these crashes leave drivers and passengers with only minor injuries, while others result in serious injury and even death.

All this brings up the question of how safe is the vehicle you drive? It’s no secret that when it comes to auto accidents, some cars are safer than others. According to a recent report by CBS News, if your main concern when purchasing a car isn’t speed, but instead safety, you need to find a car that is engineered to maintain its structural integrity in car wrecks.

You also want to look for strong headlights, plus new advanced digital high technology that might alert you to the possibility of an accident before it happens. These are the types of things the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is seeking out when they choose the automobiles for their “Top Safety Pick Plus” program.

With new active safety tech such as “crash prevention” now available on many automobile models, the IIHS has delved deeply into the testing of these systems and therefore added them to their exceptional crash-test ratings as one of the major requirements for an overall top rating. Superior lighting and headlamp systems are also said to have been added.

All this said, what are some of the safest cars on the road today?

Said to have scored the highest rating you get–a “superior rating”—the compact BMW X3 SUV is outfitted with a state-of-the-art crash prevention system. It also scored a second level rating on its headlights.

But like all BMWs, the X3 is said to deliver high performance driving. It’s also popular for its user-friendly, touch-screen infotainment system. The X3 will run you anywhere from $43,000 to $55,000.

The Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra was said to have been added to the top of the IIHS rating program after scoring an exceptional rating on a passenger-side crash test. The compact automobile also received a top rating for its state-of-the-art digital crash prevention system.

But what are the critics saying? They seem to love the Elantra for its roomy, comfortable seating, its “above-average trunk space,” and also its smooth, quiet ride.

You can expect to pay anywhere from $17,000 to $25,000 for this safe car.

The Hyundai Sonata

Like its smaller Elantra sister car, the Hyundai Sonata earned itself a top safety pick upon scoring a superior rating (the highest score) for when subjected to a violent passenger-side crash test.

But U.S. News reviewers also noted that the Sonata’s suspension system affords tight cornering, plus a more comfortable ride than previous models. They also love the car’s user friendly infotainment tech features.

You can expect to pay around $23,000 to $33,000 for this car.

The Kia Optima

Also scoring perfectly on the passenger-side crash test was the Kia Optima. It also scored a top spot due to its high-tech crash-prevention system.

Test drivers are said to be happy with the car’s surprisingly spacious and comfortable cabin, plus its easy-to-access infotainment tech features such as Android Auto and Apple Car Play, both of which allow the driver to control his or her smartphone via the car’s smart touchscreen.

You can expect to shell out around $23,000 to $31,000 for the Kia Optima.

The Kia Sorento

Kia scores big on the list once again with its Sorento model. This automobile is said to have been upgraded to a top IIHS safety pick after scoring the highest rating possible on the passenger-side crash test, plus for its superior headlamp and lighting systems.

Said to rank at Number 2 among all the midsize SUVs available on the market today by U.S. News, the Sorento has been heralded for its soft, quiet, and comfortable ride.

But you can upgrade this comfortable ride to a high-performance ride, by choosing an optional, powerful V-6 engine.

How much will you pay for the Kia Sorento? Anywhere from $26,000 to $47,000.

