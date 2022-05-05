/Tips For Extending The Life Of Your Secondhand Car

If you’ve bought a secondhand car and know nothing about car maintenance, you’re in trouble. This is because second hand cars need a lot of attention and require regular maintenance work. But don’t worry because we have written this article just for you. In this article, you’ll learn about how you can extend the life of your secondhand car and ensure that it doesn’t give you any trouble on the road.

Engine

An old engine will need your constant attention. And if you maintain it well, it will last you a long time. The first thing that you should consider when trying to take good care of your engine is getting the engine oil changed regularly.

The engine oil is essential for the proper functioning of the engine. It lubricates the parts of the engine to allow for smooth movement. The engine oil will prevent the engine parts from overheating and causing the engine to seize.

If you wait too long between engine oil changes, then the old oil will clog up the engine and make it difficult for the part to move smoothly. This is because old engine oil will become thick due to oxidation.

You can avoid overheating issues very easily. You need to ensure the coolant levels are at the right mark. If the car has been running for more than 100,000 miles, change the coolant, flush out your radiator and replace it with fresh new coolant.

Old coolant becomes contaminated with dust and clogs up the radiator leading to the engine overheating.

When you change your engine oil, make sure to change the oil filter. The oil filter is responsible for providing clean oil to the engine and free of contaminants. Over time the oil filter itself becomes dirty and needs to be replaced. A dirty oil filter will allow contaminated oil to go into the engine and hinder the engine’s performance.

Your engine doesn’t just run on fuel alone but needs air. This is why the air filter needs to be changed regularly to allow for unhindered airflow to the engine. This will keep the combustion process moving smoothly.

You can always check the air filter yourself; it sits on top of the engine in a rectangular-shaped holder with clips. If the air filter looks too dirty, replace it, and if it doesn’t, just clean it with some pressurized air and place it back in the holder.

Tires

Tire maintenance is also important for a secondhand car, especially if you’re not replacing the tires with new ones. Regularly check the air pressure in your tires because tires that aren’t inflated properly will wear out more easily and have a higher chance of getting punctured.

Another thing to check for is the tread of the tire. If the tires are balding, then you can get into an accident because the tires will skid on the road. A good way to check the tire tread is by inserting a coin in between the tread, and if the coin can go in ¼ of the way, then you need to change the tires.

One hack that can make your tires last longer is by rotating them. Rotation of the tires depends completely on the type of vehicle you have, whether it’s a rear-wheel drive, front-wheel drive, or all-wheels drive. You can find out the rotation method online; it’s quite simple and will add another year or so of use to your tires.

Keep Your Car Clean

A very important factor in making your secondhand car last a long time is by keeping it really clean. Regularly washing and waxing the car will ensure the paint job lasts long. It will also prevent chipping and corrosion of the paint.

While washing the outside is a good thing to do, keeping the interior clean is also important. Use interior cleaning shampoo for the seats and the upholstery, and get the best floor mats for your vehicle to protect the floor from damage. Also, polish the interior to give it a nice shine and keep dust from settling on the surface.

Battery

Ideally, you should replace your battery in your secondhand car because batteries don’t last that long. And if you experience a battery issue on the road, it could just be a big hassle.

But if you want to save money and use the one that came with the car, then you need to make sure the battery is well maintained.

Make sure that you check the terminals; they should be clean and attached tightly to the battery. If you notice the terminals are corroded, you can use a solution of baking soda and water to scrub the terminals clean. You can also use a voltmeter to make sure the battery is fully charged, and if it isn’t, then charge it.

Fluids

All vehicles run on fluids, and if the car is old, you most probably will have to replace the fluids if they have never been changed before.

Some fluids that need your attention are coolant, engine oil, brake oil, power steering fluid, and transmission fluid. These will need to be checked and filled to the appropriate levels.

If you notice that one of these fluids is unusually low, then check for leaks. Older vehicles tend to have leaks that need to be fixed.

Suspension

Suspension systems of older vehicles are usually not that great. For your secondhand vehicle, you can always upgrade the suspension system. The parts that can be upgraded are the shocks, struts, coilovers, and springs.

You will need to upgrade the suspension of your secondhand car because, after a few years, the suspension system starts to give problems.

Final Thoughts

So there you have it, a simple and easy-to-follow guide on maintaining your secondhand car. If you take good care of your secondhand car, it will last you a very long time. It takes very little effort to maintain the car, and the advantages of doing so are numerous, so don’t be lazy and take care of your car actively.

