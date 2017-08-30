/2018 Dacia Duster Revealed with Upscale Design

Dacia, as you may know,is a sub-brand of Renault tasked with making cheap cars. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing these days. Thanks to the latest trends and technologies even cheap cars can be quite cheerful. That is certainly the case with the 2018 Dacia Duster with its cool new looks.

This time it seems the designers have put some actual effort into penning this car. They have even gone to the trouble of making a whole new color for it: Atacama Orange. 2018 Dacia Duster comes with a distinctive grille and headlights while the whole thing has more impressive proportions. There are LED daytimers now and satin-chrome-finish skid plate. What’s this thing, a Captur?

Good news continues as you make your way to the back of the car. you come across 17 inch wheels and aluminium roof bars.There are prominent fender flares and fancy rear lights. The interior design and features of 2018 Dacia Duster are yet to be revealed, but Dacia promise they are good as well. If the interior is half as nice as the exterior, we’re going to like this car. And we never thought we’d say that about a Dacia. We never thought we’d say that about anything made in Romania!

With more than one million sales to its name, the Duster begins a new era at the Frankfurt Motor Show with this 2.0 version.

